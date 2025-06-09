Gunmen Kill One, Burn Houses In Kwara Community Attack

Gunmen suspected to be members of the dreaded Mahmuda group stormed Karongi town in the Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State on Sunday, killing one resident and setting several houses ablaze.

The attackers reportedly struck around 6 am and operated unhindered for about five hours before being repelled by a joint team of soldiers and local vigilantes mobilised from nearby communities.

According to community sources who spoke with Channels TV, the bandits capitalised on the absence of local security volunteers, many of whom had travelled out of town to attend an Eid-el-Kabir celebration or a training workshop.

A resident said, “The gunmen came very early, knowing full well that our local security men were not around. From 6am to 11am, there was no resistance until help came from surrounding towns.”

Speaking on the incident, the Emir of Yashikira, Alhaji Umoru Sariki, confirmed that one life was lost while many houses were destroyed.

“The bandits from Mahmuda group struck at about 6am on Sunday. They attacked Karongi town in my Emirate. They killed one person and burned many houses,” the monarch said.

He added that the community had to rally local vigilantes from nearby towns before the attackers were pushed back.

Sariki noted, “They took advantage of the absence of vigilante men who had travelled for Sallah or were attending training. We eventually mobilised support from surrounding communities to repel them.”

The emir appealed to the Federal Government and Nigerian Army to establish a permanent security base in Karongi or nearby towns to forestall future attacks.

The Public Relations Officer of the 22 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Sobi, Ilorin, Lieutenant Stephen Nwankwo, confirmed the attack on Monday.

“Yes, the incident happened. I’m aware one of the vigilante men was killed while some makeshift houses were set ablaze. Soldiers were alerted and moved in,” Nwankwo stated.

He clarified that the deceased was a vigilante member who had accompanied the soldiers to the community.