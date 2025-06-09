Gov Lawal Speaks On Dumping PDP For APC

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has dismissed claims that he is planning to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that he remains committed to the party on whose platform he was elected governor in 2023.

Naija News reports that his response followed recent calls by Minister of State for Defence and former governor, Bello Matawalle, urging him to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) for what Matawalle described as the “progress of Zamfara State.”

Speaking with Punch on Sunday, the governor’s Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Mustafa Kaura, said the rumours of defection were false and should be disregarded.

He said, “Some people have been spreading rumours that Governor Dauda Lawal is planning to dump his party, the PDP, and join the APC.

“There is no iota of truth in this. As such, I want the PDP supporters to disregard this. Governor Dauda Lawal will remain in the PDP and has no intention of joining any other party.”

He stressed that the governor is focused on governance, not politics, and holds a strong belief in destiny and divine will.

“He is a true believer who believes in God and whatever God has destined to happen must happen, no matter the party he belongs to,” Kaura added.

Earlier, Matawalle had publicly invited Lawal to defect to the APC during a Sallah gathering at his residence in Maradun, where he hosted thousands of supporters.

In a statement signed by his former Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, Matawalle accused Lawal of playing a “hide-and-seek” game with the APC and asked him to make his move openly.

“Dauda Lawal should come and join the APC rather than the hide-and-seek type of game he is currently playing,” Matawalle said.

The Minister of State for Defence claimed he held no personal grudge against Lawal and would gladly welcome him to the APC.

Matawalle also used the occasion to challenge the governor to translate federal allocations into meaningful projects for Zamfara residents.

He praised President Bola Tinubu as a progressive leader who prioritises peace, security, and national development.

The minister said, “President Tinubu’s focus is on the development of the country and welcomes all wishing to join the trailblazer of peace, harmony, growth and development.”

Matawalle further stated that the federal government remains committed to ending insecurity in the region.

He said the Ministry of Defence and military high command were already implementing the President’s directive to flush out terrorists and bandits in Zamfara and the entire Northwest.