French Tourist Found Dead In Benue

Tragedy struck in Gboko, Benue State, as a 67-year-old French national, Mr. Pietier Gilles, was discovered dead in his hotel room over the weekend.

The incident occurred at Hotel Jovina in Gboko town, where the tourist had checked in on June 6, 2025.

According to reports by Zagazola Makama, Mr. Gilles, believed to be on a long-distance bicycle tour across West Africa, had entered Nigeria from the Niger Republic on May 19.

Confirming the incident, police sources said the hotel manager, Emmanuel Terhide Laha, reported the case to the “A” Division Police Station at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 8.

Laha informed the authorities that the tourist had fallen ill on June 7 but refused to be taken to the hospital. As his condition worsened, the hotel staff called in a medical professional to assess his health.

“He was, however, discovered to have died,” a police source said.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), upon receiving the report, led a patrol team to the hotel. Photographs were taken at the scene before the body was moved to the General Hospital in Gboko for preservation and autopsy.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing, and diplomatic procedures are being followed to ensure proper handling of the case.

“All relevant diplomatic channels are being engaged,” the police noted.