Foremost Nigerian Industrialist, Olatunde Abudu Is Dead

The former Nigerian industrialist and educator, Chief Olatunde Ayinla Abudu, has passed away.

According to information gathered by Daily Trust, the Maiyegun of Egbaland died on Monday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the age of 96.

His body has been interred on the grounds of the Nobel House College in Abeokuta, the institution he founded many years ago.

The Chief Imam of Egbaland, Saad Bamgbola led the Janazat prayer.

Naija News reports that the burial ceremony was attended by notable figures, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ogun State’s Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako–Oyedele, Senator Shuaibu Afolabi Salisu representing Ogun Central, former governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and former UK High Commissioner Sarafa Tunji Isola, among others.

Obasanjo delivered heartfelt tributes to the nonagenarian, remarking that his absence will be profoundly felt.

“He was the greatest industrialist in Abeokuta and in Ogun State. His place will be very hard to fill,” Obasanjo said.

On his part, Amosun said, “Chief Abudu gave his all in us in Abeokuta, to us in Ogun State, and by extension, the entire Nigeria.

“Hardly would anything be happening positively in Abeokuta that you would not see his footprints, his hand in all of those beautiful things that are happening.”

He said that as the governor, Abudu was one of those leaders “who will say things the way it is in a calm manner.”