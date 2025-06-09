Federal Lawmaker Announces Plan To Dump Labour Party For APC

Lawmaker representing Edo South in the National Assembly, Senator Neda Imasuen, has announced his intention to transition from the Labour Party (LP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Imasuen cited disorder as one of his reasons why he will dump the party on 12 June.

Naija News reports that during a speech in Benin on Sunday to commemorate his second anniversary in office, Imasuen, who serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, stated that his choice is intended to better align Edo South with the federal development objectives outlined in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Imasuen emphasised that his defection is a calculated decision rather than an opportunistic move, as he detailed various legislative and community accomplishments, including the establishment of the Federal College of Education, the Abudu Bill, and the resolution of over 20 public petitions.

He also pointed out vocational training programs, agricultural support initiatives, and a rural project aimed at training traditional birth attendants.

Furthermore, Imasuen mentioned that scholarships have been granted to students within his district.

The lawmaker said, “I will be leaving the Labour Party to the APC as the current disarray in the LP will not help me achieve my aim for my people.

“My movement will also help align Edo South with the federal government and bring development to our people.”

While acknowledging the difficulties in maintaining constituency projects, Imasuen emphasised the need for enhanced collaboration with local government.

He committed to a sustained emphasis on health, youth empowerment, and rural development, and expressed strong support for President Tinubu’s initiatives.

Imasuen disclosed that more than 20 public petitions from various regions of the country have been effectively addressed during his tenure.

“These interventions have significantly impacted the lives of everyday Nigerians,” he stated.

The senator further highlighted his initiatives in advancing agriculture, a sector he referred to as essential for national survival.

He revealed that numerous agricultural programs have been launched in Edo South to educate farmers on modern techniques and supply tools to improve productivity.

“We’ve focused on rubber, cocoa, and cashew farming.

“There are testimonies from farmers whose yields have improved significantly,” Imaseun said.