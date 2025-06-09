Ex-Army Chief, Buratai Narrowly Escapes Death As Boko Haram Attack Convoy

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), reportedly escaped death on Friday after suspected Boko Haram insurgents engaged his convoy in a heavy gunfire attack in Borno State.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker representing Borno, Senator Ali Ndume, made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

While raising concerns about the escalating insecurity in the Northern region, Ndume said the retired army general and his accompanying soldiers were ambushed near a frontline military base.

The lawmaker further disclosed that a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued between the attackers and the troops escorting Buratai.

He said, “We are in a dire security situation. Just two days ago, Buratai was attacked at the front operations base in Borno. His team responded gallantly, but the insurgents managed to destroy several military assets.”

According to Ndume, the attackers reportedly targeted high-value equipment, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPVs), tanks, and machine guns.

He noted that the insurgents not only destroy these assets but also cart away weaponry and equipment, adding that violent conflict, banditry, and sabotage have extended across the nation.

He remarked, “The situation in Borno is deteriorating rapidly. Insurgents now move freely, torching and stealing military equipment. It is becoming a full-blown crisis.

“All six geopolitical zones are experiencing security challenges to varying degrees.

“Even in the South-South, we are grappling with economic sabotage like oil theft. At this point, the South-West appears to be the only relatively safe region.”