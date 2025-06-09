Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Extend Al Nassr Stay, Dismisses Exit Rumour

Portugal captain and global football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, has confirmed his intention to remain at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, putting an end to speculation about a potential departure.

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo is not only staying but is also prepared to sign a new contract with the Saudi Pro League side.

In a post on 𝕏 on Monday, Romano quoted the 40-year-old striker as saying, “My future? Basically, nothing is gonna change. Staying at Al Nassr? Yea.”

The announcement comes just a day after Ronaldo played a pivotal role in helping Portugal secure their second UEFA Nations League title — a milestone that further cements his enduring influence on the international stage.

Since joining Al Nassr in December 2022 on a record-breaking deal, Ronaldo has transformed the club’s fortunes both on and off the pitch.

His arrival was a watershed moment for Saudi football, sparking a surge of international attention and high-profile player transfers to the region.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to stay in the Middle East is viewed as a major win for both Al Nassr and the broader Saudi football project, which aims to establish the country as a major player in the global sports scene.