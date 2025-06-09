Court Affirms Emmanuel Otti As Abia Labour Party Chairman

An Abia State High Court sitting in the Ukwa Judicial Division has affirmed Emmanuel Otti as the authentic Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State.

In a judgment delivered by the court, G.O. Ndubueze was restrained from parading himself as LP Chairman in the state or interfering with the affairs of the party under Otti’s leadership.

The court declared unlawful and unconstitutional the suspension earlier imposed on Otti by the Julius Abure-led faction, stating that the action had no legal effect.

It further ruled that the 2024 Constitution of the party, which Abure relied on to justify the suspension, was not recognised or ratified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as required by law.

Before the ruling, the Labour Party in Abia had been engulfed in a leadership tussle, with two rival factions laying claim to the party structure.

Emmanuel Otti, who is aligned with the Governor Alex Otti/Peter Obi camp, maintained that his position was legitimate. On the other hand, Prince Ndubueze pledged loyalty to the Julius Abure-led national leadership of the LP.

The ruling is seen as a major victory for the Alex Otti faction, which has consistently opposed moves by the Abure camp to control the party’s structure in Abia.