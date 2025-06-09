Coalition: Atiku, Peter Obi, Amaechi, El-Rufai Are My Friends – Uzor Kalu

The Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has ruled out the chances of him joining the opposition coalition to work against President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The former Governor of Abia State, however, described the leaders of the coalition, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as his friends and brothers.

Naija News reports Kalu added that he does not understand the coalition they are championing, vowing to work for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

Speaking to newsmen after a visit to the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, Kalu said, despite his relationship with the coalition leaders, his allegiance remains with the APC.

He said, “Atiku is a personal friend of mine, Amaechi is a personal friend of mine, Peter Obi is my friend, brother, and inlaw; El-Rufai is my personal friend and brother.

“So their coalition is what I don’t understand. What I understand is that APC is on course and I have many triggers to pull out for APC.

“Otti is my brother and he is doing well, I think from my village to this place is one hour. I’m not into coalition, APC is the largest party in Africa.”