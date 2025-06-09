Clément Lenglet Joins Atlético Madrid From Barcelona

French international defender Clément Lenglet has officially joined Atlético Madrid on a permanent deal that will keep him at the club until 2028.

Clément Lenglet joined the Madrid based club following the termination of his contract with FC Barcelona.

The 28-year-old centre-back spent the 2023-2024 season on loan at Atlético, where he impressed with his consistent performances at the heart of the defence. Lenglet has now committed his future to Los Rojiblancos for the next three seasons.

In an official statement, Atlético Madrid confirmed the signing, saying: “Clément Lenglet and Atlético de Madrid have reached an agreement for the signing of the French international until 2028. The centre-back, who was on loan at our club this season, will remain with us for the next three seasons.”

Lenglet began his professional career with AS Nancy, making his first-team debut in 2013 and helping the club gain promotion to Ligue 1 in the 2015-2016 season.

He moved to Spain in 2017, joining Sevilla where he quickly established himself as a regular starter.

His performances earned him a move to FC Barcelona in 2018, where he played 160 games, scored seven goals, and helped the Catalan giants win La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España.

Following loan spells at Tottenham Hotspur (2022/2023) and Aston Villa (2023/2024), Lenglet found a more permanent home at Atlético.

He featured in 34 matches during his loan spell, contributing three goals and two assists. His strong displays were instrumental in earning him a recall to the French national team for the recent UEFA Nations League matches.