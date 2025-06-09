Fayose Meets Tinubu, Speaks On Leaving PDP

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has declared he has no intention of leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for any other party.

Naija News reports that Fayose declared the resolution on Monday while speaking to newsmen after visiting President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

He agreed that the PDP is troubled and needs an urgent solution, but vowed to remain with the party despite the lingering crisis.

The former Governor made the declaration when asked to react to the recent wave of defection of politicians from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, those who defected have a right of association and their movement can’t be queried.

In his words, “Let me first of all clear this. Ayo Fayose will not move from PDP to any political party, not even APC. I am this year, 65 years. It is within the choices of those who have chosen to move. Some said they saw what the president is doing, some said they believe that the party is in trouble and without doubt, the PDP is in trouble, and that is the gospel truth. And I believe that if they don’t quickly take steps, the party in itself will become carcas and that is the truth.”

Asked what is being done to restore the fortunes of the PDP, Fayose said he is no longer in the frontline of the party’s leadership.

He also praised Tinubu, saying he has always been a supporter of the President, even when he was a sitting Governor of the PDP.

The former Ekiti State Governor commended the President’s reforms, adding that there are already signs of things getting better.

“My visit is personal, to further encourage him to continue what he is doing for Nigerians. No one is saying it’s easy, and there is no miracle that can turn things around overnight, but for the little the president has done, we must commend him,” he said.