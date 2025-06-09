APC Disowns Kalu’s Visit To Otti, Reiterates Criticism Of Labour Party Govt

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the recent visit of the lawmaker representing Abia North in the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, to Governor Alex Otti, is a personal engagement and does not reflect the party’s position.

The party’s Acting State Publicity Secretary, Sterling Urakpa, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The party reiterated its criticisms of Otti’s administration, citing “persistent conflicts of interest, lack of transparency, and concealment of project costs and contract details from the public.”

They expressed concerns over Kalu’s public accolades for the Labour Party-led government, which it said contradicts the APC’s stance on governance in Abia.

The party further warned its members against engaging in “political fraternization” with opposition figures, emphasizing the need for party discipline and unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

The statement reads in part, “The Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has noted the recent visit of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who represents Abia North, to Governor Alex Otti in his hometown. We wish to state the following:

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s visit was a personal engagement and does not, in any way, reflect the position or endorsement of the APC in Abia State.

“Our stance on governance in Abia remains unchanged and was clearly articulated by our State Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, on May 28, 2025, during the launch of the Renewed Hope Partners in Bende Local Government Area. The party continues to express concerns over the current state of affairs under the Labour Party-led government of Dr Alex Otti, particularly with regards to persistent conflicts of interest, lack of transparency and the concealment of project costs and contract details from the public.

“The Abia APC strongly disapproves of any party member engaging in political fraternization with opposition figures under the pretext of canvassing support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We will not condone a repeat of the 2023 scenario, where some members compromised the party’s integrity for personal benefit without punishment

“We therefore call on the Ward and Local Government executives of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s constituency and that of Sen. Chris Adighije to be at alert and take note of these developments and protect the interests and unity of our party, as we remain focussed on 2027.”