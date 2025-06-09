APC Crisis Deepens As Two Osun Governorship Aspirants Allegedly Court Aregbesola

Reports indicate that two governorship aspirants from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji and Ajibola Basiru, are currently seeking the support of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

This situation is suspected to have stemmed from the recent meeting involving Governor Ademola Adeleke, his elder brother Deji Adeleke, and Afrobeat artist Davido with President Bola Tinubu.

Insiders from both factions have disclosed that the approach to Aregbesola, who previously held the position of Minister of Interior during the Buhari administration, was motivated by dissatisfaction regarding President Tinubu’s choice to host Governor Adeleke at his residence in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Supporters from both sides had previously criticised the President following this visit, accusing him of betrayal and warning of potential political consequences.

According to The Daily Post, sources within the factions have revealed that this visit appears to have eliminated any possibility of the illegal use of federal agencies to sway the 2026 elections in favour of the state APC, thereby prompting new strategic alignments in anticipation of the elections.

The immediate past Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, reiterated this viewpoint, asserting that the party’s governorship ticket is not available for purchase by anyone, and that Governor Adeleke is not welcome within the Osun APC.

As per a source from the Bola Oyebamiji camp, the outreach to the Aregbesola faction is a strategic initiative aimed at countering the established political influence of the Adeleke family.

“Our leaders are reaching out to Aregbesola. You just need to remember that Aregbesola was the original godfather of our Principal. Ambo has no personal issue with Aregbesola. So rapprochement is a path being pursued,” the source said.

However, the source did not provide information on whether Oyebamiji had secured the approval of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, prior to forming a new alliance with Aregbesola.

In the Ajibola Basiru faction, reports suggest that the APC National Secretary has been quietly dispatching representatives to Rauf Aregbesola, aiming for reconciliation and encouraging him to overlook previous disputes and back his gubernatorial aspirations.

“We are in touch with Aregbesola. There is no doubt about that. Both Basiru and Ogbeni are back in a political relationship. This is politics. No permanent enemy or friend,” a close ally of Basiru declared.

In the meantime, both factions have accused one another of involving Aregbesola, exchanging claims of treachery.

While the Bola Oyebamiji faction has claimed that Basiru has struck a deal with Aregbesola, the Basiru camp has made the same allegation against the Oyebamiji faction.

It is reported that the aspirants’ reconciliation with Aregbesola has reached the Presidency, allegedly intensifying discontent towards certain APC leaders in Osun State.

These reports emerge amidst recent alleged public criticisms of President Tinubu by prominent APC leaders within the state.