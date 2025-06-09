Álvaro Morata Considers Spain Exit After Nations League Final Penalty Miss

Spain striker Álvaro Morata has cast doubt on his future with the national team following their heartbreaking defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday.

The high-stakes clash, played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, ended 2-2 after extra time. Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Martín Zubimendi gave Spain hope, while Portugal responded through Nuno Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo, setting up a dramatic penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Portugal showed composure by converting all five of their spot-kicks. Spain, however, managed to score only three, with Morata the sole player to miss his attempt — a miss that ultimately handed Portugal the title.

Following the defeat, Morata expressed deep disappointment and hinted at a potential break — or even retirement — from international duty.

“Right now, I can only think about what happened today, but there is a possibility I won’t come back to the national team in September,” he told TouchlineX after the match.

Spain are scheduled to face Bulgaria and Turkey in the World Cup qualifiers later this year, but Morata’s statement has cast uncertainty over his participation.

The 31-year-old has been a regular fixture for La Roja, bringing experience and leadership to the squad. However, his latest comments suggest that the emotional toll of Sunday’s miss may influence his future decisions.

Spain’s head coach and fans alike will be hoping Morata reconsiders, as the team looks to rebuild and refocus ahead of their World Cup campaign.