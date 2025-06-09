34 Embassies Risk Closure Over 11-Year Ground Rent Debt — FCTA

No fewer than 34 embassies in Abuja may be shut down by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) over failure to pay ground rents for more than a decade.

A publication by the FCTA, obtained by Punch, listed diplomatic missions that have allegedly defaulted since 2014, collectively owing ₦3,662,196 in land use charges.

On May 26, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had directed the commencement of enforcement action against 4,794 properties revoked over non-payment of ground rents, with some debts stretching as far back as 43 years.

But following widespread concerns, President Bola Tinubu intervened, granting a 14-day grace period for affected property owners to settle their debts. That grace period expires today (Monday).

According to the FCTA Director of Land, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, defaulters who fail to meet the deadline will be subject to penalty fees ranging from ₦2 million to ₦3 million, depending on the location of their properties within the FCT.

The defaulting embassies include the Ghana High Commission Defence Section (₦5,950); Embassy of Thailand (₦5,350), Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire (₦5,500); Embassy of the Russian Federation (₦1,100); Embassy of the Philippines (₦5,950); Royal Netherlands Embassy (₦5,950); Embassy of Turkey (₦3,350), and the Embassy of the Republic of Guinea (₦5,950).

Also included are the embassies of Ireland (₦500), Uganda (₦5,950), Iraq (₦550), and the Zambia High Commission, which owes ₦1,189,990.

Other missions on the list include the Tanzania High Commission (₦6,000), German Embassy (₦1,000), Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo (₦5,950), Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (₦459,055), Embassy of the Republic of Korea (₦5,950), and the High Commission of Trinidad and Tobago (₦500).

The Embassy of Egypt (₦5,950), Embassy of Chad (₦5,950), Sierra Leone Commission (₦5,900), High Commission of India (₦150), Embassy of Sudan (₦5,950), Embassy of Niger Republic (₦500), and Kenya High Commission (₦5,950) are also listed among the defaulters.

Others are the embassies of Zimbabwe (₦500), Ethiopia (₦5,950), and Indonesia (Defence Attaché), which has an outstanding balance of (₦1,718,211).

The Delegation of the European Union (₦1,500), Embassy of Switzerland (₦5,950), Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia (₦5,950), China’s Economic and Commercial Counselor’s Office (₦12,000), South African High Commission (₦4,950), and the Government of Equatorial Guinea (₦1,137,240) also featured on the list.

According to Punch, the Embassy of the Russian Federation, in its reaction, firmly denied any outstanding debts.

“The Embassy pays all bills for the rent of the territory on which the Embassy complex is located in good faith and on time. The Embassy also has all necessary documents confirming payment,” it stated.

Similarly, the Embassy of Turkiye questioned its inclusion on the FCTA’s list, citing a possible administrative error.

A Turkish official told Punch, “We have not received a formal notification about the debt. We regularly make our payments on time, and we will check if we are on the list because of a bureaucratic mistake or a misunderstanding, and will fix the issue as soon as possible.”

The German Embassy clarified that no formal claim or demand regarding unpaid rent had been brought to its attention by the FCTA.

“We understand that you are referring to reports suggesting that the German Embassy in Abuja has outstanding rent obligations. We would like to clarify that no such claim or demand has been formally brought to our attention by the Federal Capital Territory Administration,” the embassy stated.

It further insisted that all official financial obligations relating to the embassy’s premises had been settled as of the end of 2024, adding that there are no known outstanding payments.

The embassy emphasised its commitment to maintaining a respectful and cooperative relationship with the Nigerian government and the FCTA, reaffirming its dedication to transparency and mutual trust.

“Moreover, we can confirm that all official financial obligations relating to the Embassy’s premises have been fully settled as of the end of 2024. There are no known outstanding payments.

“The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany highly values its respectful and cooperative relationship with the government of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory Administration and remains fully committed to transparency and mutual trust,” the statement added.

The Embassy of Ghana also told Punch that, although it had not been officially notified of the development, it would reach out to the Foreign Affairs Ministry to explore ways to resolve the issue.

The embassy stated, “The High Commission has noted the publication but has not been officially communicated to. We will liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this matter.”

An official at the Sierra Leone Embassy said they were unaware of the issue and would verify the claim.

He noted, “I am not aware and I am not in the office now. On my return, I will inform my authorities to cross-check.”

Concerning the claims by some embassies that they were not indebted to the FCTA, spokesman for the FCT minister, Lere Olayinka, stated, “This claim will be promptly investigated and appropriate action will be taken.”

Commenting on the development, a former Nigerian ambassador to Mexico, Ogbole Amedu-Ode, referenced the 1961 Vienna Convention and urged caution.

“For the diplomatic premises, if we are to go by the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations, the premises of a diplomatic mission are inviolable,” he submitted.

“But that is not to say that they are not supposed to obey local municipal rules and regulations or the rules and regulations governing such things as relate to property ownership. However, there may be a caveat,” Amedu-Ode said.

He suggested that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should handle the matter diplomatically.

“It is a question of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs looking at each one on a bilateral basis and implementing it on a reciprocal basis,” the ex-envoy stated.