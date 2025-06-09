2027: No Opposition Party Can Defeat Tinubu Alone – Ex-Presidential Candidate

A former presidential candidate, Martin Onovo, has stated that it would be nearly impossible for any single opposition party to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections without a strong coalition.

Onovo, who ran for president in 2015 under the defunct National Conscience Party, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

“The only way to defeat the All Progressives Congress in 2027 is through a united front — a powerful coalition of opposition forces,” he declared.

Onovo threw his weight behind the ongoing coalition efforts spearheaded by former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, calling it a step in the right direction.

“I was the brain behind the largest coalition ever in the Fourth Republic, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP). Coalition is the only way. A united minority is stronger than a divided majority,” he said.

He expressed confidence that a well-structured alliance could hand the APC a massive defeat at the polls.

Onovo said, “The coalition will win the 2027 election with 99 per cent of the votes if it is not self-sabotaged. Take it to the bank — it will succeed and defeat the ruling party convincingly, if they do it well.”

On mid-term performance, Onovo scored the Tinubu-led administration low, particularly on security and basic welfare delivery.

“Not much has been achieved in terms of tackling insecurity or improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians,” he noted.

He advised the President to refocus on the core needs of Nigerians, urging him to use the remainder of his term to take concrete action.

Onovo emphasised the need for competent hands in governance, rather than political loyalists.

“We need competent people in positions, not loyalists. Let’s get the right people, right strategies, and an ethical environment, while the President provides leadership and takes responsibility.”

“We need the right commanders with effective strategies in both security and economy to end the suffering. We must not sacrifice performance for loyalty,” he added.

He further urged the President to intensify efforts in the fight against corruption and take meaningful steps to reduce income inequality, which he said were root causes of Nigeria’s insecurity and social unrest.