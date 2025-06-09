2025 Federation Cup Final Gets Venue, Date; Galatasaray Chief Gives Update On Osimhen

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, as the venue for the 2025 President Federation Cup final.

The 2025 President Federation Cup is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

This year’s men’s final will see Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Kwara United, clash with Nigeria National League (NNL) outfit, Abakaliki FC, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

In the women’s category, defending champions Rivers Angels will battle Nasarawa Amazons at the same venue.

The NFF made the confirmation in a press release issued on Monday, underscoring its commitment to hosting a memorable football spectacle in the nation’s commercial hub.

El-Kanemi Warriors were crowned champions of the previous edition of the competition. The winners of this year’s tournament will earn a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Meanwhile, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is set to remain at Turkish giants Galatasaray following a successful loan spell with the club.

Galatasaray president, Dursun Ozbek, confirmed that the club is in advanced negotiations to secure Osimhen’s services on a permanent basis, despite strong interest from Saudi Pro League side, Al-Hilal.

Recall that Al-Hilal were prepared to activate the €75 million release clause in Osimhen’s contract. However, the 26-year-old Nigerian striker, reportedly rejected a lucrative move to the Middle East, expressing a clear preference to continue his career in Europe.

“Victor Osimhen is staying at Galatasaray, his affection will be the most important factor. Negotiations are ongoing,” Ozbek told Turkish outlet Hurriyet on Sunday.

“We hope to give you good news next week,” he added, hinting at a possible announcement soon.