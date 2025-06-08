Victor Osimhen Rejects Al Hilal’s Offer Again, “European Clubs Failed Him” – Udoh, Ideye React

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has once again turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi giants Al Hilal, signalling his desire to continue his career in Europe, even as uncertainty clouds his future.

Victor Osimhen, 26, who dazzled during a loan spell at Galatasaray with 37 goals and 8 assists, has become the subject of heated debate following the latest twist in his transfer saga.

Despite links to top European clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, PSG, Real Madrid, and Juventus, none has tabled a concrete offer, reportedly due to Osimhen’s steep wage demands, rumoured at €400,000 per week.

Former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh sparked controversy on 𝕏, lamenting that top European clubs have failed to value Osimhen adequately.

“European club football failed Osimhen. I dare anyone to list 10 of Europe’s best strikers right now without Osimhen. Scratch that, make it 5,” Udoh posted.

His sentiments were echoed by former Nigerian international Brown Ideye, who hinted that something beyond finances may be keeping clubs at bay.

“I don’t think the top 5 clubs in Europe can’t pay €350k or €400k a week for a player like him, especially when players not on his level earn the same amount,” Ideye wrote.

“Had to be some other issue we all don’t know about for sure.”

Meanwhile, Osimhen continues to resist tempting offers from the Middle East. According to Nigerian sports journalist Buchi Laba, the Napoli striker has now rejected a fifth offer from Al Hilal, despite the club reportedly offering a staggering €40 million per year, plus €5 million in bonuses.

“Victor Osimhen officially rejects Al Hilal’s 5th offer. He has decided not to move there no matter the money offered. Case closed,” Buchi wrote on 𝕏.

“Main priority is to stay back in Europe with a top Italian club very interested and other European clubs. He’s going to take his time.”

Adding fuel to the speculation, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Sunday, June 8, that Osimhen has declined Al Hilal’s proposal, even though the Saudi club had already reached a €75 million agreement with Napoli.

“Victor Osimhen has rejected Al Hilal’s proposal. Despite agreement club to club with Napoli for €75 million fee, Osimhen says no to the Saudi Pro League club,” Romano posted.

He added that Galatasaray remain eager to keep the Nigerian striker, with the race for his signature wide open again.

As the summer transfer window progresses, Osimhen’s future hangs in the balance. Despite his consistent performances and clear ambition to remain in Europe, a concrete offer from a top-tier club remains elusive.