Two Akwa Ibom Commissioners Deny Resignation After Governor’s Defection

Contrary to widespread reports, two commissioners in Akwa Ibom State, Eno Ibanga (Works and Fire Service) and Emem Bob (Finance), have debunked claims that they resigned following Governor Umo Eno’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The duo dismissed the rumours on Saturday, reaffirming their commitment to the administration and pledging loyalty to the governor.

Ibanga, in a statement issued through his Information Officer, Evelyn Ibanga, described the news of his resignation as the handiwork of political saboteurs bent on creating disaffection within the government.

He said, “The report is completely false and a product of mischief-makers attempting to stir political confusion and undermine the unity and focus of the present administration.”

He further emphasised that his dedication to Governor Eno’s development agenda was “sacrosanct, resolute, and unquestionable.”

“Let it be stated for the records that Professor Eno Ibanga’s loyalty to Governor Umo Eno and the administration remains unshaken. He continues to work tirelessly in support of the governor’s vision for infrastructural development and good governance in Akwa Ibom State,” the statement added.

Naija News recalls that Governor Eno officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday.

Eno defected on Friday at a ceremony in Uyo, the state capital, which was attended by the chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, other APC Governors and chieftains of the ruling party.