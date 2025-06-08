Transfer Updates: Reijnders, Mbeumo, Osimhen, Pedro, Kepa, Sane, Others

The European summer transfer window is starting to gather serious momentum, with major clubs across the continent making significant moves to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

From tactical rebuilds in the Premier League to high-profile exits in Serie A and strategic reinforcements for the FIFA Club World Cup, this summer promises to reshape some of the biggest football institutions.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool are all active in the market, while Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Napoli are also making big transfer headlines. Meanwhile, the managerial merry-go-round in the Premier League could trigger more movement in the coming weeks.

Below is a roundup of the most talked-about transfer stories making waves:

Manchester City Close to Signing Reijnders

Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Netherlands international Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan. The 26-year-old midfielder is expected to undergo a medical on Sunday to finalise the move. (Source: Sky Sports)

Tottenham Eye Mbeumo as Frank Nears Appointment

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is poised to take over from Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, and he’s keen on bringing Bees’ winger Bryan Mbeumo with him. Spurs are preparing to rival Manchester United for the 25-year-old Cameroonian’s signature. (Source: Mirror)

Newcastle Turn to Joao Pedro After Mbeumo Setback

Having seemingly missed out on Mbeumo, Newcastle United are shifting their focus to Joao Pedro, the 23-year-old Brazilian forward from Brighton. The Magpies are ready to ramp up their pursuit. (Source: Telegraph)

Ipswich’s McKenna on Brentford’s Radar

If Frank departs, Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is one of the names being considered by Brentford as a possible replacement. (Source: Talksport)

Liverpool Close In on Milos Kerkez

Bournemouth’s promising 21-year-old left-back Milos Kerkez has been released from international duty by Hungary as he nears a move to Liverpool. (Source: Mirror)

Rafael Leao Requests Exit from AC Milan

Portugal winger Rafael Leao has told AC Milan he wants to leave. The Italian club have set a price tag of €70m (£59m), with Bayern Munich reportedly among the interested parties. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Chelsea Prepare Second Bid for Maignan

Chelsea are returning with a second offer for France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, 29, after their initial bid fell short of AC Milan’s valuation. (Source: Calciomercato)

Juventus Extend Kolo Muani’s Loan for Club World Cup

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have agreed to extend Randal Kolo Muani’s loan spell. The 26-year-old France forward will now be eligible to feature in the FIFA Club World Cup. (Source: Sky Italy)

Victor Osimhen Accepts Al-Hilal Offer

Napoli’s Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, 26, has reportedly accepted a lucrative offer to join Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal. (Source: Sky Italy)

Turkish Giants Battle for Leroy Sane

Both Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are interested in signing Germany winger Leroy Sane, 29, who has yet to agree on a new deal with Bayern Munich. (Source: Sky Sports Germany)

Bayern Munich Sign Jonathan Tah from Leverkusen

Bayern Munich have struck a deal with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Germany defender Jonathan Tah, 29, ahead of the expiry of his contract. He will be registered in time for the FIFA Club World Cup. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal Set to Sign Kepa Arrizabalaga

Arsenal are poised to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga by triggering a £5 million release clause in the Spaniard’s contract. (Source: Evening Standard)