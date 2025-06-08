Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 8th June, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 8th June, 2025.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has accused top serving politicians in Abuja and the National Assembly of instigating killings, harbouring and feeding those responsible for the crisis in the state.

Naija News reports that Alia made the allegation during Friday’s Politics Today program on Channels Television, describing the situation as very unsettling and extremely unacceptable.

The Governor said that while the politicians were interested in fighting for their positions, it was his right to protect and serve the interests of the masses.

Although Alia failed to disclose the names of the politicians allegedly involved in the killings, he stated that a judicial panel had been set up to investigate the reasons behind the attacks, adding that the report indicted many big names and vowed to take up the matter when he receives the full report.

Former Chairman of the Conference of All Progressives Congress (APC) States Chairmen, Henry Ajomale, has described the coming together of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai and some other politicians to form a coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 as a gathering of disgruntled, bitter and unpatriotic elements who are desperate to take over power to serve their interests.

Naija News reports that Ajomale, the former chairman of the APC in Lagos State, in an interview with The Sun, stated that Atiku lacks a clear political ideology and is not the kind of politician Nigerians can trust.

According to him, Atiku has decamped to other political parties over the last 25 years, including the Action Congress of Nigeria, and whenever he fails in his new parties, he returns to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Renowned constitutional lawyer and human rights advocate, Professor Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has raised an alarm over what he describes as Nigeria’s quiet drift toward a one-party state, an outcome he believes could result in a full-blown dictatorship if not urgently addressed.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Saturday, Ozekhome criticised the current political climate, describing it as plagued by “bootlicking at its highest level” and marked by a growing pattern of political defections and cross-carpeting among elected officials.

He said the trend reflects a troubling absence of ideological commitment among politicians, many of whom appear to prioritise personal interests over party values.

“It’s like beans, akara, and moi-moi; they’re the same,” Ozekhome remarked, likening Nigeria’s political parties to different forms of the same dish, and condemning what he sees as a lack of distinct political identity.

Warning of the consequences, he added, “In a one-party state, dictatorship reigns supreme.”

Ozekhome drew parallels with the past, citing the former ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which once projected itself as a 60-year powerhouse before being unseated after 16 years in power.

While acknowledging President Bola Tinubu’s strategic appointments across key sectors, Ozekhome warned that the concentration of power, combined with a fragmented opposition, could result in a scenario where Tinubu “virtually runs against himself” in the 2027 elections.

Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Masari, has asserted that anyone who voted for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election has no regrets.

Naija News reports that Masari, a close ally of Tinubu, made the statement during an interview with the BBC, while speaking about the President’s mid-term performance.

He said, “Anyone who voted for President Tinubu between himself and God has no regrets.”

Masari stated that Tinubu has achieved many notable successes, particularly in the areas of security and the economy, despite the current hardship being experienced by many Nigerians.

He described Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy as a bold and necessary decision that has helped the government save money and invest in development projects.

According to him, the President demonstrated rare political courage by removing the fuel subsidy, a move that previous presidents could not carry out.

The political landscape in Nigeria shifted further on Friday as Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)—a move that may trigger a wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

With Eno’s switch, the APC now controls 23 states, while PDP holds 10. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) each govern one state.

Eno becomes the second South-South PDP governor to join the APC in recent weeks, following Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who crossed over in April.

Attention is now focused on other PDP governors believed to be on the edge of defection. Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, have all been subjects of intense speculation.

Fintiri, once seen as a close ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, is reportedly estranged from him and has recently met with National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. Atiku, meanwhile, has held talks with Fintiri’s 2023 rival, Aishatu Binani, further fueling the rumours.

In Enugu, despite denials, the PDP state chapter has appeared divided over Mbah, echoing the situation in Delta before Oborevwori’s eventual defection.

Fubara, who was suspended by President Tinubu in March along with his deputy and state lawmakers under an emergency rule declaration, met with the President abroad and was seen again in Lagos recently.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Kayode Opeifa, has shed more light on why the federal government is keen on completing the Kano-Maradi Railway project.

According to him, the government is linking Nigeria to Niger Republic as part of efforts to ensure food security in the country.

Speaking on Saturday during an interview appearance on Channels Television, Opeifa said the Kano-Maradi railway line is a link that will guarantee food supply chain to Nigeria.

He said the food security for Nigeria and West Africa in cereal and livestock is tied to Maradi, and once the link is completed to Kano, movement to other parts of Nigeria would be easier.

Former presidential media aide and Arise TV anchor, Dr Reuben Abati, has dismissed claims that he approached the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for money.

Naija News reports that Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, had claimed Abati, alongside his wife, had begged the former Rivers State Governor for money to settle a case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking on Arise TV, Olayinka slammed Abati for turning himself to the Spokesperson of former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, urging the TV host to resign his job and take up the role of media aide to Amaechi fully.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, Abati said he was not Rotimi Amaechi’s spokesperson, nor did he have his phone number.

According to him, he has never approached Wike for money to settle any case with the EFCC, disclosing that the anti-graft agency had apologised to him.

A fire incident on Saturday affected the hotel where over 480 Nigerian pilgrims performing the 2025 Hajj in Saudi Arabia were lodged.

The hotel, Imaratus Sanan, located on Shari Mansur Street in Makkah, was hosting about 484 pilgrims from six Nigerian Private Tour Operator Companies.

Naija News reports that the fire affected the hotel building, and fortunately, no lives were lost as the residents had earlier departed for Mina to partake in the symbolic stoning ritual.

Confirming the incident, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in a statement by its spokesperson, Fatima Usara, conveyed the condolences of the commission’s chairman, Professor Abdullahi Usman.

She also commended the swift response of Saudi fire services and hotel staff in quickly containing the inferno and preventing any casualties.

The NAHCON Chairman has visited the site and ordered the immediate relocation of the affected pilgrims to a new accommodation. He also assured that the Commission will provide every possible support within its capacity to cushion the impact of the incident.

Afrobeats sensation, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, widely recognised as Wizkid, has expressed his desire for improved governance in Nigeria and across the African continent.

During the premiere of his documentary “Wizkid: Long Live Lagos” at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Friday, the Starboy leader highlighted that effective governance is a crucial aspect he wishes to see African nations address.

He urged fellow African creatives to narrate their experiences, emphasising his optimism for the continent despite the challenges posed by inadequate governance.

He said, “I hope that every artist from Africa gets to tell their story like this. Because I’m not the only one from that hustle, we all came from there. I feel like everyone deserves the chance to tell their story like this.

“I always wish for more success for the whole culture; from music to film to sports. And I wish for better government. I’m just a very positive human being regardless of any thing. I wish the best for everyone making amazing music and amazing art from Africa.”

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has reportedly accepted a blockbuster offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal less than 24 hours after rejecting their initial attempt.

According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Victor Osimhen, 26, has agreed to a jaw-dropping contract worth €30 million per year over four years, a deal valued at a staggering €195 million before taxes and bonuses.

Despite fierce interest from Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea, as well as a strong push from Turkish champions Galatasaray, it is Al-Hilal who appear to have won the race to sign the Napoli forward.

Galatasaray, who had hoped to reunite with Osimhen following a successful loan spell in Istanbul last season, were ultimately priced out of contention by the Saudi club’s record-shattering financial package.

Turkish outlet Milliyet described the deal as “astonishing,” noting that Osimhen alone is now valued higher than all but three Turkish clubs, Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Galatasaray.

Initially, Osimhen was believed to have walked away from talks with Al-Hilal after his demand for a €40 million annual salary was not met.

