‘Tinubu’s Two Years Are Better Than Buhari’s Eight Years’ – Suleiman

A member of the North-West Development Commission (NWDC), Aminu Suleiman, has declared that President Bola Tinubu has done better in office within two years compared to what former President Muhammadu Buhari could achieve in his entire eight years in power.

The NWDC member said Tinubu is laying a solid foundation for Nigeria’s development and would have transformed the country by the time he completes his tenure.

Naija News understands Suleiman made the submission while speaking to newsmen after paying a Sallah homage to President Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

He was full of praise for Tinubu’s leadership style and vision, noting that Nigerians should expect better things in the coming days.

“Tinubu’s two years are even better than the past government’s eight years. Given the full privilege of a four-year term, I am confident he will transform Nigeria,” Suleiman said.

He also praised the decision of President Tinubu in establishing the North-West Development Commission, saying it’s a testament to the inclusion of the North West in the President’s development plans.

“We are the most populous zone in the North, nearly 19 million people strong. The inclusion of the region in national development planning is a welcome development, and Insha Allah, we will ensure everything goes well,” he stated.

Suleiman expressed optimism that the President would be able to transform Nigeria the same way in transformed Lagos State as Governor.

“He did it in Lagos. With God’s help, he will do it across Nigeria. Nigerians must trust his leadership and vision,” he said.