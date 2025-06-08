Tinubu Forgives Sanwo-Olu, Says ‘All Is Forgiven’ In Lagos Meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that he has forgiven Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, following a period of reported discontent between the two leaders.

Naija News reports that the reconciliation took place on Sunday in Lagos during a closed-door meeting with members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), who reportedly visited Tinubu to plead on behalf of the governor and other state actors perceived to have fallen out of favour with the president.

According to insiders who were present at the meeting and spoke with Arise TV, President Tinubu addressed the gathering after GAC Chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi, led the group to formally welcome him to Lagos and appeal for forgiveness.

“It’s all over now. All is forgiven,” Tinubu reportedly told the gathering, easing weeks of speculation surrounding his alleged grievances with Sanwo-Olu.

The president’s remark was met with visible relief among attendees. Governor Sanwo-Olu and several GAC members reportedly prostrated before the president, a traditional Yoruba gesture of remorse and respect.

While the exact cause of Tinubu’s displeasure was not revealed during the meeting, a source told THISDAY that there was no back-and-forth or demand for clarification from either side.