Tension In Osun APC Over Tinubu’s Ties With Governor Adeleke

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has been thrown into disarray following President Bola Tinubu’s growing ties with Governor Ademola Adeleke, raising concerns among party loyalists about the potential impact on the 2026 governorship election.

Multiple sources within the party confirmed to Sunday Punch that the President’s perceived support for the opposition governor has unsettled APC stakeholders, particularly loyalists of former governor and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola.

The concerns were heightened after Adeleke, alongside his billionaire brother Adefeji Adeleke and popular musician nephew Davido, visited Tinubu at his Lagos residence on June 3.

Earlier, on May 20, the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, had also paid a courtesy visit to Adeleke at the Osun Government House, further fuelling speculations of a political realignment.

The visits triggered heated debates online, with some Adeleke supporters defending the governor’s proximity to Tinubu, while others in the APC expressed outrage over what they see as a calculated move to switch parties.

“This is exactly what happened in Oyo,” one APC chieftain warned, referencing Tinubu’s previous alliance with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State against APC’s Teslim Folarin in the 2023 elections.

At a press briefing, APC leaders, led by former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, publicly rejected any overtures by Adeleke to join the ruling party.

“If not for fear of defeat, the Adeleke family and the PDP wouldn’t be plotting to infiltrate our party. Let it be known that the APC ticket is not for sale,” Owoeye stated.

Echoing the position, APC Publicity Secretary, Kola Olabisi, said Adeleke’s recent actions were signs of political desperation.

“Why is he hobnobbing with the APC leadership when he once publicly said he wanted nothing to do with us? His visit to Chief Bisi Akande confirms our suspicion. There’s no smoke without fire,” Olabisi said.

Olabisi further argued that Adeleke no longer enjoyed the goodwill that secured his 2022 victory and was now “seeking cover” under the APC to ensure political survival.

“He knows he won’t win under the PDP in 2026. That’s why he’s trying to hijack the APC platform. But he will meet a brick wall,” Olabisi alleged.

The Osun State PDP has dismissed the APC’s claims as “childish and desperate,” accusing the party of arrogance and entitlement.

“It is naive for Osun APC members to think the President belongs to them alone,” PDP spokesperson Oladele Bamiji said.

He added, “Governors and Presidents will always meet. Governance is bigger than party lines.”

Bamiji said the APC was jittery because it knew Adeleke remained popular and unbeatable in a free contest.

He said, “They are afraid because, deep down, they know they cannot win elections in Osun without rigging. Their plan is to drag the President into their scheme. That’s why a simple courtesy visit is giving them sleepless nights.”

A senior APC official, who spoke anonymously, warned that Adeleke’s possible defection could demoralise loyal party members who had worked tirelessly for the party’s growth.

“We don’t trust Tinubu’s political calculations. He did it in Oyo, and we fear he might repeat it here. Adeleke is trying to reap where he didn’t sow. We don’t want him in our party,” the source said.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the next Osun State governorship election is slated for August 6, 2026.