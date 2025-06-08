Super Eagles Coach Hails Moses Simon, Russian Star Explains Fight With Nigerian

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has showered praise on winger Moses Simon for his unmatched commitment and passion for the Nigerian national team.

This comes after Moses Simon earned his 81st international cap in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Russia on Friday.

The 29-year-old forward, known for his tireless work rate and explosive style of play, has scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists for the three-time African champions since making his debut. His consistency and zeal have not gone unnoticed by Chelle.

“I am so proud of Moses. Whenever it’s a FIFA free day, he calls me saying he wants to come,” Chelle told Flashscore.

“Most times, I tell him to calm down, but he insists, ‘No, I want to play.’ This guy wants to play every time for the Nigerian team, every time he wants to win for the country.”

Simon’s enthusiasm and drive were evident again at the Luzhniki Stadium, where the Super Eagles faced a resilient Russian side. The match ended in a 1-1 stalemate, but not without drama.

In the closing minutes of the encounter, Russian midfielder Danil Glebov and Nigerian right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel were involved in a heated exchange after a hard tackle.

Glebov, who plays for Dynamo Moscow, brought down Osayi-Samuel while trying to regain possession, sparking a brief confrontation that resulted in a yellow card for the Russian.

Speaking to Sport Express after the match, Glebov acknowledged the incident, calling it a “tactical foul,” but admitted he may have escalated tensions with his choice of words.

“Not me, the Nigerian got angry,” Glebov said. “He didn’t like something. Nothing special, just a tactical foul.”

When pressed further, the Russian confessed to using the F-word in the heat of the moment and added, “I’m not really good at English.”