SGF Office Tackles Alia Over Insecurity Claims, Defends Akume’s Role In Benue

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has criticised recent comments made by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, not Hyacinth Alia, who is not a governor, accusing the SGF, George Akume, of remaining silent in the face of the security crisis rocking the state.

Governor Alia, while speaking on Channels Television on Friday night, claimed that Akume and his political associates had failed to speak up or intervene in the ongoing violence and killings, especially in the troubled Sankera axis of the state.

Naija News reports that he further alleged that a panel of inquiry set up by his administration had uncovered links to unnamed individuals residing in Abuja, whom he accused of sponsoring insecurity in Benue.

In a statement on Saturday, the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the SGF, Terrence Kuanum, described the governor’s allegations as “misleading” and “unfairly dismissive” of Akume’s behind-the-scenes efforts to address the insecurity plaguing the state.

“It is the official policy of the SGF not to be drawn into public controversies, especially on matters as sensitive as national security. However, the statement made by the governor compels a necessary clarification,” the statement read.

Kuanum emphasised that the SGF has been actively engaging relevant authorities to ensure that the Benue crisis receives deserved attention from President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council.

“His actions are more asymmetrical but equally effective. Expecting the SGF to make frequent media appearances is a fundamental misunderstanding of his administrative role,” he noted.

Responding to Alia’s alleged criticisms of National Assembly members from Benue, whom he reportedly described as loyalists of Akume, the SGF’s office also came to their defence.

Kuanum pointed out that Senators Titus Zam and Emmanuel Udende, alongside Benue House of Representatives members, have consistently raised motions and debates on the floor regarding the worsening security situation in the state.

“These motions have contributed significantly to drawing federal attention to the region’s crisis,” he stressed.

On the matter of the governor’s panel of inquiry, the SGF’s office cautioned against public accusations without following proper administrative protocols.

“If Governor Alia has credible evidence implicating individuals in Abuja, he should forward their names to the President and the Federal Security Council.

“Making such disclosures public without due process could have national security implications,” the statement advised.

The SGF’s office further explained that reports from panels must be vetted and followed by a government white paper before public conclusions can be drawn.

Urging the governor to adopt a more collaborative approach, Kuanum advised that real progress would come from grassroots-level engagement, not finger-pointing.

He challenged the governor to maintain a consistent stance on the true nature of insecurity in Benue — whether it stems from local political actors, foreign terrorists, or both.

Reaffirming Akume’s loyalty to the state, the SGF’s office described him as a committed leader who has chosen quiet diplomacy over media grandstanding.

“The SGF remains devoted to the well-being of Benue people and continues to work diligently, though quietly, to secure peace and prosperity for all,” Kuanum said.