Senator Imasuen Set To Dump LP For APC June 12

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen, representing Edo South Senatorial District, has announced plans to defect from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Imasuen, in a statement made available on Sunday, said he would officially declare for the ruling party on Thursday, June 12, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Explaining the rationale behind his defection, the senator said the LP had become rudderless and was no longer aligned with the aspirations of Nigerians.

“As we speak today, the Labour Party has lost direction. It is a party that you cannot really say who is the Chairman. The party is in shreds,” he said.

He added, “Over the past months, it has become increasingly clear to me that the Labour Party, as it currently stands, has become disconnected from the aspirations of the very Nigerians it seeks to lead. Internal divisions, lack of ideological clarity, and the inability to provide a credible, forward-looking agenda have made it difficult for leaders like me to pursue reforms within the party.”

Senator Imasuen attributed his decision to President Bola Tinubu’s courage and leadership, describing his policies as bold steps necessary for Nigeria’s progress.

“The APC offers a more viable platform through which I can develop my national interest and effectively serve my constituents.

“I am very happy that we have someone like the President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is steering the ship. He’s not afraid to take on the tough issues that many before him avoided because of election fears. I salute his courage,” he said.

Imasuen’s defection increases the number of APC senators in the 10th National Assembly to 69, solidifying the ruling party’s majority in the Senate.

With the anticipated defection of Senators Sampson Ekong and Etim Bassey Aniekan, both from Akwa Ibom and formerly of the PDP, the APC’s count could rise to 71 senators.