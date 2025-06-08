Pochettino Rules Out Spurs Return Amid Tottenham Managerial Shake-Up

Mauricio Pochettino has officially distanced himself from speculation linking him with a return to Tottenham Hotspur following the shock dismissal of Ange Postecoglou on Friday.

Despite leading Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years, a historic Europa League triumph, Postecoglou, 59, was relieved of his duties in a decision that has stunned most football enthusiasts.

In the wake of his departure, rumours began swirling that Pochettino, who previously managed the North London club for five years before being sacked in November 2019, was being lined up for a sensational return.

However, the Argentine tactician, currently in charge of the United States men’s national team, has firmly shut down those suggestions.

“Today it’s not realistic,” Pochettino, 53, said following the USA’s 2-1 loss to Turkey in Connecticut, the team’s third consecutive defeat. “Look where I am. Look where we [his coaching staff] are. The answer is so clear.”

Appointed USMNT head coach in October 2024, Pochettino emphasised his contentment with his current role, especially as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“I’ve seen the rumours. We have 100 coaches on the list. Don’t be worried about that,” he said with a smile. “If something happens in the future, you will see. But I am so happy in this moment and we cannot talk about this type of thing.”

During his time at Tottenham, Pochettino built a formidable team that reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2019 and finished second in the Premier League in 2016–2017, achievements that cemented his place in the club’s modern history.

As Tottenham begin the search for their next manager, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has emerged as a leading contender. Fulham head coach Marco Silva is also reportedly in the frame.