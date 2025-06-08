PDP Vows To Flush Out Disloyal Members, Begin Internal Restructuring

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun moves to overhaul its South-South zonal and state leadership structures in a bid to halt the tide of defections rocking the party and rebuild its internal cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A member of the National Working Committee (NWC), who spoke to Sunday Punch on condition of anonymity, said the PDP is taking bold steps to “clean house” following the exit of key stakeholders in recent weeks.

“This will not be business as usual. When the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and former governor Ifeanyi Okowa left, the NWC resolved to challenge their defection in court. That process is ongoing. As for Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, the party will act after the Sallah break,” the source stated.

The NWC member explained that the defections had undermined the party’s internal structure, as many of the defectors left behind loyalists occupying key positions at both state and zonal levels.

“These defections damage the party’s structure because their loyalists still occupy influential roles. We’re overhauling the South-South leadership. Only those genuinely committed to the party will remain. No more space for political opportunists who jump ship at the slightest discomfort,” the source noted.

The PDP, which has faced internal turbulence since the 2023 general elections, has continued to bleed prominent members, with most crossing to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On April 23, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa, and other party leaders dumped the PDP. Last weekend, after months of secret meetings with APC leaders, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and several officials followed suit.

Reacting to the wave of defections, Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor, accused the defectors of betraying public trust.

“No political party, big or small, will be happy to lose assets, especially a sitting governor from a strategic state like Akwa Ibom. But Nigeria needs sincere patriots committed to nation-building, not political merchants chasing personal gains,” Osadolor said.

He particularly criticised Governor Umo Eno, a cleric, for allegedly putting personal political survival above public service.

“Given his background, many had hoped he would lead with compassion, service, and truth. But his actions suggest otherwise. His concern appears to be securing a second term, not the welfare of Nigerians,” Osadolor said.

Osadolor said the defections, though unfortunate, would allow the party to reposition with loyal members.

“In an interview earlier this year, I said those looking for transport fare to leave should hurry up,” he said. “Let them go quickly so the party can heal. It’s better they leave now than stay behind as saboteurs.”

He expressed optimism that the party, once rid of political baggage, could re-strategise and emerge stronger before 2027.

“Those of us who truly believe in this party are ready to rebuild it. All hope is not lost,” he concluded.