PDP Chieftain, Segun Sowunmi Visits Tinubu

A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, on Sunday, visited President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

Naija News understands Sowunmi visited President Tinubu to pay Sallah homage.

Confirming the visit, Sowunmi said the visit was both engaging and nostalgic.

“Sallah Day 3!

“I spent quality time with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria @officialABAT GCFR.

“It was engaging and nostalgic,” he wrote in a post via his 𝕏 account.

Similarly, President Tinubu on Sunday met with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naija News reports that the president met with the governor at his private residence in Lagos.

Tinubu also met with members of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

Others at the meeting include the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Babafemi Hamzat; Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

This was made known in a post on social media by Sanwo-Olu’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat.

Gawat wrote: “FLASH: Mr President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT 🥇 🇳🇬 ♾️ GCFR receives the Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu and Governance Advisory Council (GAC) Members today, as they paid Sallah Homage to Mr President at his residence in Ikoyi Lagos.”