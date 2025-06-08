Ooni Of Ife Praises Tinubu’s Forest Guard Initiative, Police Deployment

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Sunday, applauded President Bola Tinubu’s decision on the proposed forest guard security structure.

He expressed his admiration during a courtesy visit to the President in Lagos.

Speaking with newsmen after the closed-door meeting, the monarch stated that he visited the president to mark the Sallah break with him and personally debrief him following his recent trip to Kazakhstan.

He said, “I’m here to greet Mr President for the Salah break and also to appreciate all the great things he’s doing for our dear country.

“I went to a country called Kazakhstan and came back with feedback. The good things he’s doing are opening Nigeria up to so many nations that now want to work with us.”

Oba Ogunwusi highlighted how Nigeria’s international standing is improving under Tinubu’s leadership, especially in terms of foreign investment and macroeconomic policy stability.

“In history, there is no arbitrage again. You bring dollars to Nigeria to do business, and you take them out, no dual exchange between the central bank and the parallel market. The world is watching us as a nation, and we don’t need to leave everything to the government,” he said.

The monarch also emphasised the evolving and increasingly important role of traditional rulers towards nation-building.

“We traditional rulers should lead by example, work in tandem with the government, and give hope to our youth. This is another testimony of hope for Nigerian youth,” he said.

On security, Oba Ogunwusi expressed optimism about the Tinubu administration’s efforts, praising the proposed restructuring of the Forest Guard system as a critical step toward lasting peace and investor confidence.

He said, “We’re very happy with the Forest Guard structure and the new platform to bring in more police force to continue to comb the entire forest, both in the north and in the south.

“Once security is addressed, there will be a solid platform for investment to flow into Nigeria.”