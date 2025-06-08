No Sleepless Nights Over Opposition Coalition – Tanko Yakasai Downplays Threat To Tinubu’s Presidency

The Director-General of the Bola Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Umar Tanko Yakasai, has dismissed the assemblage of a coalition to unseat the president ahead of the 2027 election.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja at the weekend, Yakasai stated that the coalition would not see the light of day.

He opined that Nigerians do not trust those forming a coalition against Tinubu because they failed in the past when given the opportunity to govern the country.

Yakasai also said Nigerians will not trust the coalition because of their antecedents.

According to him, “In Nigeria, we have seen that after every election, the losers tend to cry the loudest even when they performed abysmally when given the opportunity to serve the people. What the APC has come to do is clear the mess of past misgovernance by the Peoples Democratic Party for 16 years.

“You can remember that it was in this country that $16 billion meant for power infrastructure went missing; it was in this country that we had the Halliburton scandal for which an American senator was jailed, but collaborators in Nigeria have not faced the law.

“So APC has come to correct these things done by PDP. Most of them who held sway since 1999 and I know them well, performed badly and now that President Tinubu has come to rectify their misgovernance, instead of supporting him, they are the ones forming a coalition to try and take power again after Nigerians have driven them out.

“We know their antecedents, and they are just a coalition with an interest in becoming President. It is easy for coalitions to meet because of their interests, but when it comes time to agree, they will naturally disagree because that is in their character. In any case, when the coalition meets, many of its members have been moving into APC in droves.

“So, seeing the coalition of opposition being gradually depleted, you wonder if you should have sleepless nights. And I believe Nigerians will not believe what these leaders are saying because they know their true colours as they do not intend to govern for the interests of the masses. I do not think whatever they are doing should worry us.”