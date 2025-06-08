NiMet Predicts Thunderstorms, Rains Nationwide From Sunday To Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast a wave of thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall across the country from Sunday, June 9 to Tuesday, June 11, cautioning residents to remain alert and take safety measures.

In a weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja, NiMet stated that the northern, central, and southern parts of the country will experience widespread rainfall, with some areas likely to face thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.

According to NiMet, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba and Adamawa States, with rains spreading later in the day to Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Kaduna, Jigawa, Borno, Gombe, and Bauchi.

For the North-Central, a cloudy morning is anticipated, followed by thunderstorms and rains later in the day across FCT, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, and Plateau States.

The southern region will experience cloudy skies in the morning, with rain showers expected by evening in states including Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Edo, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa.

On Monday morning, thunderstorms with rain are forecast in Sokoto, Zamfara and Bauchi, with wider coverage expected later in the day in Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Borno, and Kaduna.

The North-Central zone will likely see thunderstorms over FCT, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa in the morning, with additional rains in Plateau, Kwara, Benue, and Kogi in the evening.

In the South, morning rains are likely over Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom, with most southern states experiencing rainfall later in the day.

On Tuesday, isolated morning thunderstorms are expected in Zamfara and Kaduna, with afternoon rains extending to Taraba, Adamawa, Kano, Gombe, and Borno.

In the central region, Niger, Plateau, and Benue will experience morning rains, while FCT, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, and Benue may receive evening thunderstorms.

Southern states, including Lagos and Bayelsa, are projected to receive morning rain, with general rainfall expected across the entire southern region later in the day.

NiMet warned that strong winds may accompany the thunderstorms, posing risks to both residents and infrastructure.

“Ensure that loose objects are securely fastened to avoid damage or injury. Avoid driving during heavy downpours,” the agency advised.

Residents were also urged to disconnect electrical appliances during thunderstorms, stay away from tall trees, and monitor NiMet updates regularly for air travel. Airline operators are advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports for effective flight planning.