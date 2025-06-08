Nigerian Correctional Service Debunks Claims Of Inactive NIN Registration

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed media reports alleging that the National Identity Number (NIN) registration exercise has not commenced in any of the nation’s custodial centres, describing such claims as misleading and factually incorrect.

In a press release issued on Sunday, June 8, NCoS spokesperson, Umar Abubakar, stated that contrary to recent media reports, the NIN enrollment for inmates is not only underway but has made significant progress across various custodial facilities nationwide.

“As of June 7, 2025, 59,786 inmates—representing approximately 74% of the total inmate population of 80,879—have already been successfully registered in the National Identity Database,” the statement revealed.

Abubakar credited the ongoing success of the registration to collaborative efforts between the NCoS and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

He added that the registration of the remaining inmates is currently in progress, with mechanisms in place to ensure a seamless completion of the exercise.

“The claim that NIN registration is yet to commence in custodial centres is factually incorrect and fails to acknowledge the substantial work already done,” he said.

The Nigerian Correctional Service emphasized its commitment to integrating inmates into national data systems as part of broader efforts toward rehabilitation, reintegration, and digital inclusion.

Abubakar urged media practitioners to verify their reports with the appropriate authorities before publication to prevent the spread of misinformation that could jeopardize institutional efforts.