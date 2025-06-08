Just In: What Sanwo-Olu Said After Visiting Tinubu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has shared more details about the visit to President Bola Tinubu on Sunday.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the visit was to wish Tinubu well, commend him for his policies and programmes, as well as convey the appreciation of Lagosians to him.

Addressing newsmen after the visit to Tinubu at his Lagos residence, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the President for supporting the state’s transportation project and also expressed support for the fuel subsidy policy of the federal government.

“We all came around to felicitate with him, to pray with him and wish him well and to inform him that lagosians and everyone is happy with him and that we can feel and see the impact of what he has done in the last two years and wish him well that he has our best wishes and support at all times…his intervention for subsidy removal and understanding that Lagos will need addition means of transportation, he supported us,” he said.

As earlier reported by Naija News, President Tinubu on Sunday met with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at his private residence in Lagos.

Tinubu also met with members of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

Others at the meeting include the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Babafemi Hamzat; Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.