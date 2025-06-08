INEC Appointments: SERAP Urges Tinubu To Replace Alleged APC Members With Qualified Non-Partisan Nigerians

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to review his appointment of at least three alleged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The group urged the President to nominate qualified Nigerians who are persons of unquestionable integrity and are not members of a political party as replacements for the alleged APC members

Speaking via a statement by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP also demanded that the President direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to send a bill to the National Assembly to enhance the independence of INEC.

The letter reads in part, “Public perception of the independence of INEC is essential for building public confidence in the electoral process. Where Nigerians have doubts about the independence of INEC, they are more likely to have less confidence in the electoral process, thereby undermining democracy.

“Your government has the constitutional responsibility to ensure both the appearance and the actual independence and impartiality in the appointment of INEC top officials.

“The combined effect of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the Electoral Act and international standards is the requirement that elections must be organised by a truly independent and impartial electoral body.

“The credibility and legitimacy of elections depend mostly on the independence and impartiality of those appointed to manage the process. Without an independent and impartial INEC, the democratic rights of Nigerians would remain illusory.

SERAP urged him “to urgently nominate qualified Nigerians who are persons of unquestionable integrity and a non-member of a political party as replacement for the alleged APC members and to submit the names of any such Nigerians for confirmation by the Senate ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

SERAP’s letter followed the nomination by the president and confirmation by the Senate of Etekamba Umoren (Akwa Ibom), Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo), Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos), and Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers) in October 2023.