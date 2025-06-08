“Father And Son Things” – Sanwo-Olu Opens Up On Fight With Tinubu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has dismissed reports of a rift between himself and President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking to newsmen on Sunday after a visit to the President’s residence along with some members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said some people are only trying to create issues where there are none.

Naija News recalls that Sanwo-Olu’s conspicuous absence from the flag-off of the reconstruction of the deep seaport access road in Epe, Ijebu-Ode area of the state as well as a viral video in which President Tinubu was seen to have snubbed Sanwo-Olu’s handshake at a public event during the inauguration of the completed phase 1, section 1 (30km by six lanes) of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, sparked rumours of rift between the President and the Lagos State Governor.

However, when asked pointedly about the reported rift, Sanwo-Olu dismissed the claims. According to him, he and the President have a father-son relationship.

He added that Tinubu is his leader.

“There is none. There are people that believe they are more Catholic than the Pope; they cry more than the bereaved.

“Father and son are things that we always ensure that we clear. There is nothing at all.

“He is my father and my leader, and we are grateful that he has given us the audience today to come in and say hello to him,” Sanwo-Olu stated.