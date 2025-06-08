Nigeria Entertainment News
Did The Man Smoke Weed? – Nollywood Actress Reacts To Allegation Of Car Gift From MC Oluomo
Nollywood actress and businesswoman Aisha Lawal has debunked claims that the leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, bought a car for her.
Naija News understands that one of the NURTW leaders, Baba Bistijabah, claimed in a viral video that their national chairman collected a Venza car from him and gifted it to the actress.
Addressing the allegation during an interview on the Talk to B show, the actress denied the accusation, stating that she has never driven a Venza in her life.
While revealing the source of her wealth, Aisha Lawal said; “COVID-19 period was my turning point. During COVID, I made ₦10 million in a week.
“I wonder if it was a setup or if the man smoked weed to claim that MC Oluomo collected Venza from him and gifted me. I have regard for MC Oluomo because he has done so much for people that I know. But I did not collect any car from him.
“Common, you have to add some respect to my name because I suffered before I make money, I did not drive Venza, it’s not a car I like. I drive a GX 460”.