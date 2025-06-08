Civil War Was The Most Difficult Period Of My Life – Gowon

Former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has disclosed that the Biafra Civil War was never his choice.

Naija News reports that Gowon presided over Nigeria’s affairs from July 6, 1967, to January 15, 1970.

He described the Civil War as the most challenging period of his life.

Gowon stated this while speaking at the 5th Convention of the Christian Men’s Fellowship, Abuja Anglican Diocese, on Saturday in Abuja.

The former military leader, who was honoured with a Lifetime Integrity and Achievement Award at the event, said that his decision to prosecute those involved in the war was not born out of hatred.

Gowon explained that he prosecuted the civil war because preserving national unity was a pressing priority.

The former ruler called for forgiveness, reconciliation and unity across faiths and ethnicities.

He said, “I always remember the Civil War. It was the most difficult period of my life.

“It was not my choice, but I had to be there and had to do what I did in order to keep this country together.

“It was never a hatred against any people, I can assure you.”

Reflecting on life after that period, the former Head of State stressed that his decisions had often been guided by prayers and a desire to act with integrity and compassion.

“As far as this heart is concerned, everything that I do is through prayers.

“I ask God to help me to do the right thing the way He thinks it should be done, with love and respect for all the people.

“That is why, in the end, what do we have to say? As they say: no victor, no vanquished,” he added.