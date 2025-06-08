Carlos Alcaraz Pulls Off Historic Comeback To Win 2025 French Open Final Against Sinner

In a match that will go down as one of the greatest in tennis history, Carlos Alcaraz staged a breathtaking comeback to defeat Jannik Sinner in the French Open men’s singles final.

Carlos Alcaraz retained his crown in an electrifying five-set thriller that captivated tennis enthusiasts across the world earlier today, June 8.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, defending his title on the clay of Roland Garros, came back from two sets down and saved three championship points to secure a stunning 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2) victory after five hours and 29 minutes – making it the longest French Open final ever.

Alcaraz’s dream of a fifth Grand Slam title appeared to be slipping away when top-ranked Sinner served for the championship at 5-3 in the fourth set.

But with nerves of steel and a warrior’s spirit, the world number two turned the tide, launching a relentless assault that saw him claw his way back into the match and dominate the final-set tiebreak in commanding fashion.

It was the first time Alcaraz had won a match after dropping the opening two sets, and it marked a rare feat in Grand Slam history.

He becomes the first man to win a major after saving match points since Novak Djokovic’s legendary win over Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

Sinner, 22, who was seeking his first Roland Garros title and his third consecutive Grand Slam, delivered a masterclass in grit and consistency. But in the end, he was edged out by a resurgent Alcaraz in a match that lived up to and surpassed its billing.