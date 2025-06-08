Tinubu Holds Meeting With Sanwo-Olu, Obasa, GAC Members [Photo]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday met with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naija News reports that the president met with the governor at his private residence in Lagos.

Tinubu also met with members of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

Others at the meeting include the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Babafemi Hamzat; Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

This was made known in a post on social media by Sanwo-Olu’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat.

Gawat wrote: “FLASH: Mr President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT 🥇 🇳🇬 ♾️ GCFR receives the Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu and Governance Advisory Council (GAC) Members today, as they paid Sallah Homage to Mr President at his residence in Ikoyi Lagos.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s private residence in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos, has become a hub of political activity and high-powered visits, as influential figures across the political and religious spectrum continue to troop in during the Sallah holiday.

The president, who has been in Lagos for over a week to observe the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, has welcomed a stream of notable personalities, including those who have been vocal critics of his administration.

One of the most eyebrow-raising visits came on Wednesday from Pastor Tunde Bakare, the outspoken General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, who had in recent months launched scathing criticisms against the president.

During his Easter State of the Nation Address, Bakare accused Tinubu’s government of fostering tyranny and presiding over what he described as the “most spineless” legislature in Nigeria’s history.

“Under your watch, Mr. President, the legislature has become a mere rubber stamp, endorsing every action you take without scrutiny,” Bakare had said.

The cleric had also condemned the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling it a “theatre of the absurd.”

Despite these biting remarks, Bakare was seen visiting Tinubu at his Lagos residence, sparking debates on whether he had softened his stance or joined the growing list of dissenters now realigning with the president.