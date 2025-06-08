[Breaking] FG Declares June 12 Public Holiday To Mark Democracy Day

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, June 12, 2025, a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

This was announced in a statement on Sunday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, who disclosed that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the government.

Congratulating Nigerians on the occasion, the minister applauded the country’s 26 years of unbroken democratic governance, describing it as a testament to the nation’s strength and endurance.

“June 12 represents our historic journey to building a nation where truth and justice reign, peace is sustained, and our future assured,” Tunji-Ojo said.

He added that the story of the past two and a half decades is one of “resilience, strength, and courage,” with renewed hope for a brighter future.

The minister reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration to the principles of democracy, stressing that Nigeria remains anchored on the freely expressed will of the people.

“Democracy is sustained with open doors for further improvement,” he noted, adding that the current government is dedicated to upholding universal democratic values that shape Nigeria’s political, economic, and social development.

June 12 was officially recognised as Democracy Day to honour the memory of the 1993 presidential election, widely considered the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history, which was annulled by the military regime.

The day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by pro-democracy activists and a celebration of Nigeria’s journey towards accountable governance and civilian rule.