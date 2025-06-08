Amaechi Has Not Gotten Over The Pain Of Losing APC Ticket To Tinubu – Presidency

The presidency has stated that the pain of losing the 2023 presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is still affecting former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, made the submission on Sunday while faulting some of the recent claims made by Amaechi during his 60th birthday celebration.

The presidential aide stated that the claims made by the former Rivers State Governor regarding fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange unification, and other issues against the current administration are nothing but falsehoods.

“Rotimi Amaechi contested for the APC presidential ticket as he sought to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, unfortunately, he came a distant second behind President Bola Tinubu. More than two years after his primary election loss, it appears Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has not gotten over the legitimate pain of defeat.

“Recently, as opposition politicians intensify their selfish plots to take power, Amaechi has resurfaced on the political scene, making many outlandish comments, claims and falsehoods against the current administration, some national institutions such as INEC and even his supposed political party, the APC. I will attempt to puncture some of the lies the former governor of Rivers State has been publicly dishing out recently,” Olusegun wrote.

The presidential aide added that Amaechi, as a former member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), should have a better understanding of how government fiscal policies work, but has instead joined forces with the opposition coalition to malign the Tinubu administration.

“This is a very egregious take by Amaechi, who for almost eight years was privy to proceedings of the Federal Executive Council as Minister and therefore saw the deep fiscal hole fuel subsidy was creating in the treasury to the point that NNPCL was not remitting any revenue into the federation account. Worse still, the FG had to sell Nigeria’s crude oil in advance to keep funding fuel subsidies and to meet basic government expenditures such as payment of salaries,” the statement added.

Olusegun clarified that the fuel subsidy removal was to save Nigeria from an economic mess.

“Therefore, the removal of fuel subsidies was first and foremost to stop further borrowing to finance this unsustainable expenditure. What the subsidy removal did was to remove the burden of looking for funds to subsidise petrol from the shoulders of the federal government,” he added.

The media aide concluded that Nigeria has already started reaping the benefits of the bold action by President Tinubu as the various levels of government now have more funds for developmental projects, confidence has returned to Nigeria’s foreign exchange market, and Nigeria is still able to service its debt obligations.