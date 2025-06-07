‘Wike Is APC Man In PDP Clothing’ – Former Presidential Candidate, Onovo

Former Presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Martin Onovo, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the series of crises rocking other political parties in the country, in an effort to remain in power in 2027.

Naija News reports that Onovo, in an interview with The Sun, cited the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, describing him as an APC man in PDP’s clothing.

According to Onovo, it is no secret among party chieftains that the APC is the rogue sponsor of the crisis in the opposition parties.

He also stated that the APC’s aim of turning the country into a one-party state will fail in 2027, and those defecting to the party will be disappointed.

He said, “The ruling party is the rogue sponsor of the crisis in opposition parties. This is not a secret among party chieftains. The case of the PDP is much clearer than some other parties. Mr Wike, an APC man in PDP clothing is a Minister in the Tinubu administration. As the ruling party has failed catastrophically and is desperate to hold on to power, which it knows it will lose in any free and fair election, it has chosen to impose illegitimate leaders on opposition parties. These illegitimate or compromised leaders will endorse Tinubu for the 2027 general elections. Some of them have already started doing so.

“In that way, the ruling party will ensure that authentic opposition candidates will have no platforms. This is a repeat of Gen. Abacha’s five leprous fingers on one hand. Abacha failed in his endeavour to become a dictator and turned Nigeria into a one-party state, I also believe Tinubu will fail in 2027, and all those political sycophants defecting to APC will be disappointed.”

Speaking on the principle of presidency rotation between the North and the South, Onovo added, “The principle of rotation is a principal standard in Nigerian politics. It is comparable to the constitutional federal character principle. It must be respected. The principle of rotation must be respected. The President must come from the South. But it must not be Tinubu or APC. Both Tinubu and the APC have failed Nigerians. Presidency should remain in the South in 2027 based on the principle of rotation.”