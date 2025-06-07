Umo Eno’s Defection To APC Will Unlock Greater Opportunities For Ibom People – Okpebholo

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has conveyed his warmest congratulations to his counterpart in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, on his recent and historic transition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Okpebholo praised Governor Eno’s courageous and bold choice to align with the progressive values and national vision of the APC, stating that this development will unlock greater opportunities and accelerate the delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Akwa Ibom State.

He remarked that this decision reflects a deep commitment to the progress and development of Akwa Ibom State, facilitating its smooth integration into the federal government’s developmental agenda under the Renewed Hope initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Okpebholo highlighted the significance of unity and collaboration between States and the Federal Government for achieving optimal progress. He expressed his belief that Governor Eno’s defection will enhance the APC’s influence in the South-South region and make a substantial contribution to national unity and development.

“The decision by Governor Umo Eno to join the APC shows his foresight and dedication to the welfare of his people.

“It signifies a strategic alignment that will undoubtedly unlock greater opportunities, foster stronger collaborations, and accelerate the delivery of democratic dividends to the good people of Akwa Ibom State,” said the Okpebholo in a statement signed and issued on Saturday, June 7, by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

The Governor of Edo State expressed his steadfast support and collaboration with his counterpart from Akwa Ibom, emphasising the commitment of both the Edo State Government and the entire APC family.

The statement reflected the Governor’s eagerness to collaborate closely with Governor Eno to promote good governance, foster economic prosperity, and enhance the overall well-being of the Nigerian populace.

Naija News reports that the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday.

Eno’s officially confirmed his defection at a ceremony in Uyo, the state capital, which was attended by the chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, other APC Governors and chieftains of the ruling party.

Speaking during the event, Governor Eno declared that he is not joining the APC from a position of weakness but from a place of strength.

He also emphasised the need to align Akwa Ibom State with politics at the federal level.

“We’re not joining the APC from a position of weakness, but from a position of strength. We’re bringing value to Akwa Ibom State. We’ve come into the APC with a ministry of reconciliation,” he said.