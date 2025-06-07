‘Top Serving Politicians In Abuja, NASS Sponsoring Attacks In Benue’ – Governor Alia

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has accused top serving politicians in Abuja and the National Assembly of instigating killings, harbouring and feeding those responsible for the crisis in the state.

Naija News reports that Alia made the allegation during Friday’s Politics Today program on Channels Television, describing the situation as very unsettling and extremely unacceptable.

The Governor said that while the politicians were interested in fighting for their positions, it was his right to protect and serve the interests of the masses.

Although Alia failed to disclose the names of the politicians allegedly involved in the killings, he stated that a judicial panel had been set up to investigate the reasons behind the attacks, adding that the report indicted many big names and vowed to take up the matter when he receives the full report.

He said, “It is very, very unsettling because top politicians who are very functional and are in the National Assembly and are in Abuja, are the architects and arrowheads of not just instigating, but harbouring and keeping these people and feeding them in the bushes, and taking care of all their needs and buying all the other gadgets for them.

“This is extremely unacceptable. If they do not love the lives of the people and they’re only fighting for their own position, I think I am serving the interest of the common masses and it is a concern to me, and it is my right to protect it.

“We set up a judicial panel to sort out for us why we kept having attacks from within and from without, and we have received an interim report. Between Tuesday and Wednesday next week, I am going to get a full report from the panel.

“So once we receive this report that is coming, we are going to take it up and take it up very seriously. There are quite a lot of big names that are mentioned here, so this is where we are.”