Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 7th June, 2025

Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 7th June, 2025.

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports Eno defected on Friday at a ceremony in Uyo, the state capital, which was attended by the chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, other APC Governors and chieftains of the ruling party.

Speaking during the event, Governor Eno declared that he is not joining the APC from a position of weakness but from a place of strength.

He also emphasised the need to align Akwa Ibom State with politics at the federal level.

“We’re not joining the APC from a position of weakness, but from a position of strength. We’re bringing value to Akwa Ibom State. We’ve come into the APC with a ministry of reconciliation,” he said.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor noted that his defection was done after necessary consultation and approval of the people of the state.

“After completing the rounds of my consultation as your servant whom you have elected to serve, I have therefore decided to progressively move to the APC,” he said.

Nigeria’s former Chief Justice, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, has passed away at the age of 89.

Naija News reports that his death was announced in a statement issued by his family on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Born on June 12, 1936, in Zaria, Kaduna State, Uwais served as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) from 1995 to 2006, earning a reputation as a defender of judicial independence and a reformer committed to upholding the integrity of the bench.

Throughout his career, he was widely respected for his principled stance on justice, constitutionalism, and democratic governance.

“Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihir Rajiun. With hearts heavy yet full of gratitude to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, former Chief Justice of the Federation,” the family said in a brief statement.

According to the family, funeral prayers for the late jurist will be held immediately after Juma’at prayers today at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Uwais is survived by children, grandchildren, and a legal legacy that has shaped Nigeria’s judiciary for decades.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra State Chapter, has called on former governor Peter Obi to return to the party.

Naija News reports that Obi left the PDP for the Labour Party (LP) after failing to achieve his presidential ambition within the party.

However, after the enlarged meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) to review the party’s state and chart a way forward in Awka, the PDP urged aggrieved members, including Peter Obi, to return to the party.

The communique, signed by the PDP Chairman in Anambra, Chidi Chidebe, said alliances with ideologically incompatible political formations, in the guise of coalitions, would likely not yield the desired success.

“The committee extends an open invitation to all aggrieved and former members of the PDP in Anambra, particularly our revered former governor, Mr Peter Obi, to return home and reunite with the now rejuvenated and restructured PDP.

“We will gladly welcome our brothers and sisters back to join us in the collective quest for a better Nigeria,” he said.

He told the Anambra electorate to support Jude Ezenwafor and his running mate, Francis Okeke, in the coming election.

Chidebe urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a fair, transparent, and impartial electoral process.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed speculations that President Bola Tinubu might sideline Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The rumours of the President dropping Shettima for 2027 emerged shortly after 22 APC governors, National Assembly leadership and party leaders endorsed Tinubu as the sole presidential candidate for the next election.

The endorsement was first moved by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and seconded by Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, during the APC National Summit held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

However, speaking to Punch, the party’s National Vice Chairman (South-East), Ijeoma Arodiogbu, downplayed the speculation, calling it a distraction.

The Akwa Ibom state Governor, Umo Eno, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

Naija News reports that Eno stated this on Friday while announcing his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the ceremony, which took place at the State House in Uyo, the state capital, Eno said he has always admired Tinubu since he was the governor of Lagos State.

The governor noted that he has no apology for supporting President Tinubu for a second term in office to complete the reforms he has initiated.

He said, “As a young professional working in Lagos while he was the governor, I have always admired his style of leadership with focus and vision.

“I have no doubt this vigour and renewed energy is being applied to the nation today.

“I have no apology whatsoever for supporting President Tinubu for a second term in office, to complete the reforms he has started.”

Labour Party’s (LP) former presidential aspirant and Convener of the Rescue Movement for a New Nigeria, Faduri Joseph, also known as Fadojoe, has declared that ordinary Nigerians will determine the outcome of the next election and not political chess moves or rigging.

Naija News reports that Fadoje made this known in a statement titled “2027: The Battle for Nigeria’s Soul Begins”.

Addressing recent political defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Fadojoe said the defectors failed to understand that they have only one vote.

He said, “Let the defections continue. PDP members may continue to flock to the APC in droves, but here’s a truth many fail to acknowledge: each of those defectors carries only one vote. This next election will not be won by political chess moves—it will be won by the people. Ordinary Nigerians will decide the outcome.

“To the political class stuck in the past: 2027 will not be business as usual. It will not be decided by rigging or outdated tactics. It will be decided by the Nigerian people. And we are mobilizing—state by state, ward by ward, voice by voice—until every Nigerian understands that their vote is their power. Let this be a warning and a promise: a new Nigeria is rising. So help me God.”

Fadojeo also stated that the Labour Party’s presidential ticket for the 2027 elections will not be given out lightly, but will be vigorously contested.

He emphasised that despite current challenges within the party, efforts are underway to rebuild and reposition the Labour Party into a formidable political force.

8. Makinde Proposes 6-years Single Term For President, Governors

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has proposed a single term of either five or six years for elected officials at all levels of government in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Makinde’s proposal, which, if adopted, would affect the President and Governorship seats, is in contrast to the existing two terms of four years each.

The Oyo State governor made the suggestion on Friday during a visit from Muslim faithful, which included clerics, traditional leaders, and political office holders, to his residence in Ikolaba, Ibadan, shortly after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers held at the Eid Ground in Agodi, Ibadan.

The delegation was led by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, and included notable figures such as the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, former Deputy Governor and PDP Deputy National Chairman, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, former deputy governors, Barr Hazeem Gbolarumi and Engr Hamid Gbadamosi, the member representing Ibadan North-East/South-East Federal Constituency, Hon. Abass Adigun Agboworin, and Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Dawodu Makanjuola.

Makinde extended his congratulations to the Muslim faithful for celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir in 2025 and expressed gratitude for their prayers, dedication to the state, and unwavering support for him and his administration over the past six years.

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan, popularly known as Madrina, has blasted Peter Okoye of the P-Square duo for mentioning her name in his fight with his brothers.

Naija News reports that Peter Okoye had earlier, in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, called out his brothers, singer Paul Okoye and Jude Okoye.

Expressing his frustration amid the ongoing legal dispute, he accused his brothers of betrayal and theft.

He also referenced past disputes between them and their former signee, Cynthia Morgan.

He said, “Exactly what I was talking about: their publicist doing everything to make me look like a liar. I’m not MayD or Cynthia Morgan. I’m PETER OKOYE, the one and only ROCK/OKWUTE of the Okoyes. The truth shall prevail. #UnaThiefAbiUnaNoThief #FamilyDoesNotStealFromFamily.”

Reacting to the post on her Instagram story, Cynthia Morgan said: “I have a mixed feeling about my name popping up like this. I’m not a weak person. Certain family members made it look so. @peterpsquare included. Until you found out what they were doing to you too. Na me listen to una sha.”

Barcelona winger Raphinha has been named the 2024-2025 La Liga Player of the Season, capping off an exceptional year that saw him play a key role in leading the Catalan giants to the league title.

La Liga made the official announcement on Friday, highlighting Raphinha’s consistent brilliance throughout the season.

The Brazilian forward made 36 appearances in the league, starting 32 matches and averaging 79 minutes per game.

He ended the season with 18 goals and 9 assists, ranking sixth in the league’s scoring chart and second in assists, behind only his teenage teammate, Lamine Yamal.

Raphinha’s dynamic performances were instrumental in Barcelona’s successful campaign, earning him plaudits from fans, pundits, and now the league’s top individual honour.

As Raphinha basks in the glory of his club’s success, attention quickly shifts to the international stage, where his return is eagerly awaited by Brazil’s new head coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

Following a disappointing 0-0 draw against Ecuador on Thursday in Guayaquil, Ancelotti pointed to poor pitch conditions and the absence of key players like Raphinha as factors that hindered Brazil’s attacking fluidity.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.