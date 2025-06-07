Tinubu Mourns Mother Of Former Senator Smart Adeyemi

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to former Senator Smart Adeyemi following the death of his mother, Princess Victoria Adeyemi.

In a statement released on Saturday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu reflected on the late matriarch’s lasting legacy, particularly within the Iyara community in Kogi State and among those who knew her during her 45 years in Niger State.

Princess Victoria Adeyemi, who raised six children before relocating to Abuja, was celebrated for her generosity, humility, and calm nature—qualities that made her beloved by many.

The President offered prayers for the repose of her soul and expressed hope that “Almighty God [will] grant comfort to the bereaved family and friends, as well as the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” according to the statement.

In other news, former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) has described the Mokwa flooding incident as an unfortunate happening.

The former military leader, however, added that the tragic incident was ordained by God.

Naija News reports Babangida made the submission on Friday when he received a state government delegation led by the Niger State Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba on a Salah homage at his residence in Minna.

While commiserating with the people and and government of Niger over the incident which destroyed many properties and left about 200 people dead, IBB urged the people to use the Eid-El- Kabir period to pray for the repose of lives of the deceased and protection of all those affected.

He said, “What happened in Mokwa is unfortunate but it is ordained by Allah. It is beyond our powers, and this is why we should all continue to pray for the souls of the deceased.”

Speaking during the visit, the Niger State Deputy Governor said the delegation’s visit was to seek his blessings and fatherly advice.

He highlighted that the former military leader is obviously disturbed by the flooding, but added that the government under the leadership of Governor Umar Bago is working to bring hope and succour to all those affected.