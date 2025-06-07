Tinubu 2027: More PDP Governors On The Brink As Umo Eno Joins APC

The political landscape in Nigeria shifted further on Friday as Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)—a move that may trigger a wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

With Eno’s switch, the APC now controls 23 states, while PDP holds 10. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) each govern one state.

Eno becomes the second South-South PDP governor to join the APC in recent weeks, following Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who crossed over in April.

Spotlight Falls on Fintiri, Mbah, Fubara, Mutfwang

Attention is now focused on other PDP governors believed to be on the edge of defection. Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, have all been subjects of intense speculation.

Fintiri, once seen as a close ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, is reportedly estranged from him and has recently met with National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. Atiku, meanwhile, has held talks with Fintiri’s 2023 rival, Aishatu Binani, further fueling the rumours.

In Enugu, despite denials, the PDP state chapter has appeared divided over Mbah, echoing the situation in Delta before Oborevwori’s eventual defection.

Fubara, who was suspended by President Tinubu in March along with his deputy and state lawmakers under an emergency rule declaration, met with the President abroad and was seen again in Lagos recently.

“The President made a legendary move to save Rivers,” Fubara had said during a May 29 stakeholder meeting.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, also stirred political conversations following his visit to Tinubu at his Lagos residence, prompting speculations of a potential defection.

Tinubu: Defections Show Democracy at Work

President Tinubu, speaking at the APC national summit on May 22, dismissed fears that the surge in defections could signal a slide into a one-party state.

“We’re in a constitutional democracy… Freedom of movement and association are not criminally punishable. Welcome to the progressives. Sweep them clean,” he said.

Eno’s Defection

Eno’s official declaration was broadcast live and watched by President Tinubu. Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who played a key role in the move, was represented by his wife, Unoma Akpabio.

Leading the APC delegation to the ceremony was Governor Hope Uzodimma (Imo), alongside Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Also in attendance were Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, and APC state chairmen.

Reports indicate that all former PDP lawmakers in the state joined Eno in the switch, including National Assembly members.

However, the move led to the resignation of Ini Ememobong, the Commissioner for Information and Special Duties & Ibom Deep Sea Port, who opted not to defect.

How the Defection Began

Eno first hinted at his intention to jump ship on April 30, 2025, at a town hall meeting in Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency. He likened PDP to a grounded aircraft:

“Whether Ibom Air or Air Peace, board the flight that is ready to take you to your destination. Board the flight and forget the name of the airline,” he said.

On May 23, he instructed all political appointees to either follow him to the APC or resign. “It’s no more news that I’m moving party,” he said at an executive council meeting.

“I Won’t Support the President from a Distance” – Eno

Declaring officially at the Government House, Uyo, on Friday, Eno said: “We are not joining the APC from a position of weakness but from a position of strength… We are bringing value to the APC in the state, we are building back a party that was once torn apart, we are supporting President Tinubu.”

He added that he would no longer operate in the shadows.

Eno said: “I can’t be visiting the President at night and be saying something else during the day. That’s why I’ve decided to join the train of the President and to support him.”

Eno said his defection was aimed at positioning Akwa Ibom closer to the centre.

He said: “No matter the party you are in, you are first an Akwa Ibom person. A political party is only a vehicle.”

Akpabio, Uzodimma, Others Laud Eno

Akpabio, in a goodwill message delivered by his wife, praised Eno’s boldness: “They will malign you… but fear no one. You have a lion in Mr President and another lion in the person of Mr Senate President.”

She recalled the backlash Akpabio faced when he defected in 2019 but noted the current benefits.

Governor Uzodimma also commended the President’s leadership, saying: “Other Presidents left with learner’s permits, but Mr President has the driver’s licence, and he is driving us well.”

Eno proceeded to his Obotim Ward in Nsit Ubium LGA to formally register with the APC, after which he and other leaders visited Akpabio’s residence.

Akpabio expressed joy at receiving “our governor, Pastor Umo Eno,” alongside his deputy and other defectors.

“Thank you, Mr Governor, for having the interest of our people at heart,” Akpabio said.

Commissioner Resigns Over Defection Directive

Commissioner Ini Ememobong resigned in protest, citing personal principles.

He said: “While I cannot question or fault the governor’s personal decision, I am unable to join in that sojourn… My decision is borne out of my belief in politics with principles.”

He thanked both Eno and former Governor Udom Emmanuel for their confidence in his service.

When contacted, Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman Elder Aniekan Akpan said: “We don’t have anything to react to now, but we will definitely react. You can call me tomorrow.”