‘There Is Increasing Hunger, Poverty In Nigeria’ – Former Lawmaker Laments

Former Niger State lawmaker, Malik Madaki Bosso, has lamented the increasing poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

Bosso asserts that politicians in the nation are intentionally sustaining poverty and hunger to manipulate the populace for their political advantage.

In a harsh critique, Bosso denounced the existing political leadership for neglecting the citizens during their times of need, only to exploit them for votes during elections.

In his Sallah message to the community, Bosso urged the people to reflect and evaluate their circumstances.

Although Sallah is traditionally a time for celebration, Bosso observed that the majority of the population has been deprived of this joy due to poverty and deprivation.

He noted that, despite revenues from the Federation Account increasing by 100%, poverty and insecurity remain prevalent.

The former lawmaker said: “The highest money shared during the last government among the federal, state and local governments was about ₦750 billion. But now, the three tiers of government share about ₦1.4 to 2.4 trillion

“How can you justify that despite this huge difference, there is increasing poverty and hunger. When there is a need for people in positions of authority to help, they always complain that there’s no money.”

Bosso explained that politicians pretend to care for the people only during elections, shower them with money just to secure their votes, adding, “Once in office, they abandon the people, leaving them to struggle with poverty and insecurity.”

He called on the government at all levels to prioritise the welfare and security of the people, as mandated by the constitution, while urging Nigerians to demand accountability and good governance from their leaders.

Insisting, he said, “Resist the manipulation of greedy politicians who only care about their votes during elections.”

Furthermore, Malik expressed concern for the people of Mokwa, who are still suffering from the devastating flood that hit their communities, urging politicians not to neglect them in their time of need.